Slaughterhouse found in residential house; four-foot deep pit built for animal remains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After two prior actions against illegal animal meat trade in Chikalthana, a shocking case emerged when butchers set up a slaughterhouse inside a residential kitchen. MIDC Cidco police raided the house of Gafar Qureshi at 3 pm on Thursday and discovered a four-foot-deep pit on the terrace for disposing of animal remains.

During the raid, Qureshi resisted violently and threatened suicide, but officers overpowered him and took him into custody. Police seized 13 knives, cleavers, axes, a barcode scanner, and other implements. Sliced meat was found in containers, large quantities were stored in polythene bags, and carcasses were seen on the balcony. Two live animals were also recovered. Bills from Vadod Bazaar indicated systematic operations, with police suspecting that Qureshi may have slaughtered 70–80 animals. The operation was led by deputy commissioner of police Prashant Swami, assistant commissioner of police Manoj Pagare, police inspector Geeta Bagwade, and police sub-inspector Lakhnasingh Pachlore.