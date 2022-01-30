Slight increase in minimum temperature

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

The minimum temperature in the city rose slightly on Sunday after a week as the Chikalthana observatory recorded a temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius. The city recorded its lowest winter temperature of 8.0 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 8.2 degrees Celsuis on Friday. The minimum temperature in the city has been falling daily since January 23, but the minimum temperature rose slightly on Sunday, giving a bit of relief to the citizens.