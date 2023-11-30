Small entrepreneurs beyond MIDC’s jurisdiction struggling to survive

Lack of basic facilities: Multitude of challenges in maintaining their operations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Small entrepreneurs who have set up their businesses outside of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) jurisdiction are facing a multitude of challenges in maintaining their operations. These industries lack basic infrastructure such as proper roads, electricity, and water supply.

Due to the limited availability of plots within the MIDC, many small entrepreneurs have opted to purchase land in areas such as Wadgaon, Sajapur, Karodi, Ghanegaon, Jogeshwari, Ranjangaon, and Vitawa, which are non-MIDC areas to establish their businesses. These entrepreneurs often engage in contract manufacturing for major industries like Bajaj Auto, Varroc, and Endurance. However, the lack of essential infrastructure from the MIDC is causing significant disruptions to their operations.

Challenges faced by small entrepreneurs

The absence of proper roads poses a major impediment to the smooth functioning of these industries. The unpaved pathways and potholes make it difficult for vehicles to transport raw materials and finished products. This not only delays production but also increases transportation costs, placing a financial strain on the entrepreneurs.

Another critical issue is the erratic power supply. Frequent power outages disrupt production processes, resulting in financial losses for the entrepreneurs. The lack of uninterrupted power supply also hinders

their ability to meet deadlines and maintain customer satisfaction.

Water scarcity, relying on tanker water

Water scarcity is another major concern for these businesses. The absence of a centralized water supply system forces many entrepreneurs to purchase water from water tankers, which is an additional expense that further adds to their financial burden.