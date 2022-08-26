Smart Bus service in rural areas disappoints MSRTC!

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) seems to have been disappointed over the operation of Smart Buses by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) in the rural parts of the district. Today, an argument took place between the MSRTC controller and the Smart Bus driver at Phulambri, in the evening.

The ASCDCL introduced the Smart Bus service in the periphery of 20 km. The buses are plying to Ranjangaon Shenpunji, Waluj, Bidkin, Karmad and Phulambri. The service has indeed affected the transportation business of black-yellow jeeps and ape rickshaws. The bus service is receiving a good response from the villagers as they are preferring Smart Bus due to safety and security reasons.

It so happened that the Smart Bus bearing number, MS 20 EL 3145, departed from the Cidco bus stand for Phulambri, today at 4.15 pm. It reached Phulambri at 5 pm and all 19 passengers sitting on the bus got down. Later on, the bus driver entered the MSRTC bus stand area to turn the bus. While the driver Sandip Kolge was turning the bus, a few passengers boarded it. At the same time, the bus controller appeared in front of the Smart Bus and told the passengers to get down and warned the driver if he arrives again at the bus stand. The controller also told the driver to tell his other colleagues in this regard. This video went viral on social media.

The Smart City bus manager Siddharth Bansod

said,” The incident had taken place today. Hereafter, we will take care and turn the bus on the road. We will also be writing a letter to the police administration seeking their cooperation in this regard.”