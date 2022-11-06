Smart city bus depot taking shape

Aurangabad

A Smart city bus deport is being established at a seven acres of land in Jadhavwadi area with the expense of over Rs 24 crores. The work is in under progress speedily and within few days the parking and maintenance of the buses will be done here. Similarly, a parking lot for private vehicles will also available here.

Smart City Development Corporation has taken the responsibility of the public transportation in the city and purchased 100 diesel buses for Rs 38 crores. Earlier, the maintenance was done at Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workshop at Chikalthana. But, Smart city administration faced frequent disputes with the workshop officers and the buses were not repaired in time. Hence, it was decided to establish a new depot for the city buses. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) provided the land reserved for the Traffic Island for the deport. Around 60 percent work has been completed.

There will be facility for the parking and maintenance of 150 diesel buses and 50 electric buses. A petrol/diesel pump and other facilities will be available. After, two to three years, the depot will be handed over to AMC. It is expected that the work will be completed by January.