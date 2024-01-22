Smart city buses transport 2 Cr passengers in 5-yr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Smart City bus service transported two crores during the last five years. The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) administration started in 2019 to strengthen the public transportation system of the city.

The bus service will enter in the sixth year on January 23. A programme will be held at Mukundwadi Bus Depot at 8,30 am on Tuesday.

Various measures were taken to make bus service more competent under the guidance chief executive officer (CEO) of ASCDCL G Sreekanth. The service was started with 3,000 passengers on January 23, 2019, and it became popular within a short time.

It received a good response from passengers for a safe journey. Because of this, its buses transported 30,000 passengers daily while in five years, it was two crore passengers. Industrial workers, school and college students along with the general public take the benefit of the service daily.

Chief Manager (operational) Sanjay Supekar said that the foundation would be celebrated at Mukundwadi Depot.

Later, the passengers would be welcomed at the Cidco Bus Stand by offering flowers.

A cultural programme for the drivers, conductors and employees of city bus services will be hosted at Sant Ekanth Mandir in the evening. An attractive rangoli was made at the headquarters of Smart City. A modern bus depot will be constructed at Jadhavwadi soon. A total of 135 e-vehicles with AC will be brought soon.

Played imp role in Covid period

Smart city bus service played a vital role in the first and second waves of Covid. The buses were used to transport to the hospital and home patients. Also, it provided services during festivals and religious pilgrimages. Discounts are given to students and physically challenged people.

Features of bus service

-- Make 1100 rounds per day

--24,000 km travel per day

--Total routes-30

--90 buses are operated

--10 buses are kept reserved

--30,000 passengers per day

-- Daily revenue Rs 7 lakh