Smart City road contractor threatens of halting works!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in the Smart City Office (SCO) administration after the contractor, who has been shortlisted for constructing 44 roads under Phase II of Smart City Mission, alleged that the SCO administration is not cooperating with him in getting the works done. To cover up their failures, they are squarely blaming A G Constructions. This is the reason why we were coerced to stop the construction of roads, stated the letter which is like a dropping of a bombshell on the smart administration.

It may be noted that SCO invited a tender to develop 111 roads valuing Rs 318 crore. Of all the responses, the contract was awarded to A G Constructions as it had quoted the lowest price. Initially, the contractor was told to construct 22 roads under the first phase, however, after completion of these roads, it came to notice that the SCO has no provision of Rs 318 crore funds barring just Rs 80 crore. Later on, the SCO decided to go for pre-mature withdrawal of its fixed deposit of Rs 200 crore and utilise Rs 100 crore out of it for the roads. Hence, it was decided to utilise Rs 180 crore to construct 66 roads (both phases). Accordingly, the SCO is insisting the contractor complete 44 road works (of Phase II) over the past six months.

However, the contractor claimed through the letter he had apprised the SCO about the obstructions he is facing while undertaking the road works, but the SCO is not ready to redress the grievances. He further claimed that the maps of 26 roads, out of 44, have not been given to him. It is impossible to start the road works without maps as there is mention of the underground network of drainage pipelines and water pipelines, stated the letter.

The other issues raised by the contractor in the letter are as follows:

The SCO has not answered him when he officially inquired whether the estimates of the roads to be developed were prepared considering the traffic density on roads, primary load or have the office had done the Crushing Test and CBR Test.

Many roads have been dug out for the laying of pipelines after the completion of the roads. This damage to the roads has reduced their life spans. Repairing and maintaining these roads is not our responsibility.

Many times the SCO was requested to shift the streetlights and electricity poles as they were creating hindrances in the road works, but it was in vain.

There are encroachments on many roads. Despite intimating, the SCO and the municipal corporation took no pains to even issue a letter ordering to remove the encroachments.

The SCO has also failed to fix the focal points of the road works.

Boxx

The allegations are baseless: SCO

The SCO project head, Imran Khan said, “The contractor got worried after the IIT-Powai team experts made critical remarks against the standard of the roads. The SCO and the Consultant are pinpointing the quality of road work. This is the reason why the contractor is making allegations against us. We agree that removing encroachments and shifting the water pipelines are regular issues.”