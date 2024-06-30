Smart City to give big projects like Zoological Park, roads & bus depot

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The city will soon get five major projects under the Aurangabad Smart City project. The Central Government on Saturday gave an extension of nine months to the project.

Before this, the Smart City administration will provide citizens with 111 roads, Smart Bus Depot at Jadhavwadi, Zoological Park at Mitmitita and Sant Tukaram Natyagrah at Cidco. The Central Government gave Rs 500 crore while the State Government and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) each made available Rs 250 crore.

Smart City completed many good projects which included 750 Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras, updated CCTV Command Center in the Police Commissionerate and Smart City. Nearly Rs 250 crores were spent on this project. A total of 100 buses are in the service of citizens since 2018. The service is being provided to the citizens despite bearing a financial deficit.

Apart from this, Smart City has implemented many initiatives like maintaining Shahaganj Clock Tower, bringing past glory to historical gates, constructing a Smart City office building, training unemployed youths under Light House and developing a cycle track. Currently, five major projects are in the final stages. So, the big works done by Smart City will be visible to people.

Zoological Park

The Zoological Park is being developed on 150 acres of land at Mitmita. Nearly 65 per cent of the work of the park was completed. Minor works like street lights and sub-station establishments are being done. This project will be completed in the next three months.

111 Smart Roads

The Smart City decided to develop 111 roads in cement by spending Rs 317 crores. Of them, the work of 70 roads was completed. The work on 18 roads is in progress. The work of some roads has been stopped due to encroachment, and delay in laying of water pipelines. Smart City aims to complete the project in 45 days if there are no hurdles.

Modern City Bus Depot

A modern bus depot was set up at Jadhavwadi for 100 Smart City buses and 100 electric buses being provided by the Central Government. The work will be completed in the next 45 days.

Sant Tukaram Natyagrah

Renovation of Sant Tukaram Natyagrah in Cidco is underway. The laying of carpets and installation of chairs will be completed in two and a half months. It will be dedicated to the public possible by the end of September.

Introduction of e-Governance

The E-governance project was implemented to launch various CSMC services to citizens in Smart City. The CSMC and citizens will be able to use these services in the next one month.