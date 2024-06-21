Smart City transforms old building into modern DCP office in Nageshwarwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MP, Sandipan Bhumare, today inaugurated the new hi-tech office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) office constructed by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) at Nageshwarwadi.

Under the guidance of the municipal corporation administrator, and Smart City CEO G Sreekanth, and with the cooperation of the DCP (Zone-I), Nitin Bagate, this two-storeyed office was developed by the Smart City. Considering an important project for the city, the old and dilapidated Municipal Corporation school building in Nageshwarwadi was converted into a new, modern DCP office. The municipal corporation school and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan office have also been established in the same building.

MLC Ambadas Danve, Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad, G Sreekanth, Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil, DCP Nitin Bagate, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand, Smart City's Smart School Project Coordinator Ganesh Dandge, Project Manager Imran Khan, Project Manager Kiran Adhe, and Media Analyst Arpita Sharad were present at the inaugural ceremony. All police inspectors, assistant commissioners of police, staff of the DCP-Zone I office, and former corporator Kirti Shinde were also present.

The civic chief said that he has plans to develop such municipal corporation schools and utilise them for suitable purposes in the future.

The commissioner of police also said that this office will enhance the quality of the police department's work and is a morale booster for the police.

Bagate underlined that the office at Paithan Gate was in very poor condition. The maintenance of law and order should begin with the office itself. The new office will help change and improve the general public's perception of the police in the city.