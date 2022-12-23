Smoking in public places costs smokers dearer

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Smoking and consuming tobacco in public places cost dearer to smokers and tobacco consumers. In a joint operation by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) crime branch police and District Civil Hospital (DCH), around Rs 10,000 fine was collected from 39 smokers on Friday. The action was taken under the National Tobacco Control Programme.

The team took action under the Cigarette and other tobacco products Act (COTPA) against smokers and sellers. The drive was implemented in Osmanpura, Shahnoormia Dargah, MGM area, Garkheda, Nirala Bazar, and other places.

Under the Act, smoking in public places, and advertisement of tobacco products are prohibited. The sellers have to highlight a board in their shops that persons below 18 years will not be given tobacco products. The consumption and spitting of tobacco, betel nuts, pan masala, and gutkha in public places are prohibited. There is a provision of a fine of up to Rs 200 for breaching the Act.

The drive was implemented under the guidance of district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawaly the drive was implemented by Dr Amol Kakad, Yogesh Salunke, Laxmikant Malge, FDA assistant commissioner Ajit Maitre, M L Phalke, PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Raosaheb Jondhale, Nazir Pathan, Honrao, Ziya Shaikh, Anil Gunje and others.