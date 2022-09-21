Smooth left turn is a dream come true for vehicle owners in city

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

Vehicle traffic is growing each day in our city. The population of vehicles is increasing rapidly. However, the custodian of the traffic branch - Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) - is accused of failing to make proper arrangements for the vehicles so that they could pass through the traffic signals without any inconvenience, especially the left turn, during peak hours and non-peak hours daily.

There is heavy traffic in the city from 9 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm on the important roads. The vehicle owners grieved that they are forced to

wait at the signal as there is a dedicated marking of the left turn or display of board. Hence the route is encroached by other vehicles and is cleared only after the signal is green.

Experts are of opinion that the turn should be visible to the vehicle-owner from a distance of 200 metres. It is a common complaint that the traffic is unclear in nearly all the important circles in the city. Besides, the absence of marking of direction to take a left turn and marking of the zebra crossing, many roads after turning towards left are in bad and pathetic conditions due to potholes, or encroachments by shops, handcarts or autorickshaws or other vehicles. The AMC has failed to render its quality service even after knowing the vehicle population is growing rapidly.

“There is no need for a huge budget or spending crores of rupees for developing a clear way or good motorable road for vehicles desirous to turn left. Lack of willpower in government machinery is pushing and prolonging the sufferings of the vehicle owners," said experts.

There is huge congestion of vehicles on road from MGM Hospital to Seven Hill. The two-wheeler riders ride vehicles from the muddy footpath to take a left turn or if there is no space then they are compelled to wait for a long time till the signal is green. Many vehicle riders fell while passing through the muddy pathway. The congestion also welcomes vehicles while heading towards Ahimsanagar and Manjeetnagar after crossing the Jalna Road at old Mondha Naka. The vehicles face severe inconvenience while taking a left turn from Amarpreet Chowk towards Kalda Corner as they have to negotiate with potholes and irresponsibly parked autorickshaws or vehicles.

At Kranti Chowk, the vehicles have to stop for 2 minutes till the signal is green while taking the left turn to go towards Osmanpura. The inconvenience can be easily experienced at Gulmandi as all left turns have encroached. The situation is the same at Shahgunj Chaman.

The encroachment by vehicles obstructing the way towards the left turn is also seen at Collector Office’s signal. Besides, not a single circle/square is in good condition on road starting from AMC headquarters to Maulana Azad Chowk. Immediate attention is need of the hour.

The AMC executive engineer B D Phad said, “A joint survey of all important circles and squares by traffic police, electrical section of AMC and other offices is on the cards. The electric poles coming in the midway of important roads will be relocated first on priority. Later on, the paver blocks will be fixed and encroachment will be removed. The tar roads will be built afterwards. All the circles and squares will be free from traffic congestion in future.”