Social work of Lions Club cannot be appreciated enough - Dr Karad

Conclusion of the 5th Lions Club multiple district convention

Aurangabad, May 8:

Through four districts of Maharashtra, with more than 900 clubs and thousands of office bearers and members, great social work is being done in every city, tehsil and village. This work being done through the Lions Club cannot be appreciated enough, said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. He was speaking at the conclusion of the two-day fifth multiple district convention organized by the Lions Club International at the hotel President Banquet on Sunday. He was felicitated by the Lions Club on the occasion.

The first vice district governors of all four districts elected multiple district governors for the upcoming year. The convention also saw a revision of the multiple council constitution. Atul Thakur, the keynote and motivational speaker, said that it is the need of the hour for everyone to manage their finances. Don't waste time just chasing money. Make a financial plan instead. Don't spend a fortune on useless things, it won't do anyone any good. Act in such a way that society sees you as an ideal person. Stand up comedian Sunil Sawra made the audience laugh out loud with social and political jokes.

Past international director Sanjay Khaitan, Dr Naval Malu, Narendra Bhandari, Multiple council chairperson CA Vivek Abhyankar, convener Tansukh Jhambad, joint-convenor Rajesh Raut, treasurer Rajesh Bharuka presided over the conference. Jayesh Thakkar, Abhay Shastri, Sandeep Khandelwal, Dilip Modi, Sunil Sutar, Purushottam Jaipuria, Rajendra Singh Bagga, Hemant Naik, Shravan Kumar K, Girish Sisodia, Tansukh Zambad, Rajesh Raut, Mahavir Patni and others were present on the occasion.

Felicitated for the excellent work

Individuals, clubs and council officials in all four districts were felicitated for their outstanding work in the multiple council convention. Rahul Ausekar and Yogesh Jaiswal were also honored with the Global Action Team Medal. Also, 15 women and men winners of the indoor competition were honored.