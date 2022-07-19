Soft skill devp program at Dr Pathrikar College

Aurangabad, July 19:

Dr G Y Pathrikar College of Computer Science and Information Technology (GYPCCSIT), MGM University conducted a 15 days soft skill development programme for the students of different departments like Integrated M Sc Data Science, B Sc Animation, BCA, B Sc Information Technology and B Sc Computer Science under CSR initiative, recently. Dilip Pinto guided the students about group discussions, soft skills needed in corporate sector, team building and interpersonal skills. Ravindra Nagaraj imparted the tips to solve Vedic Mathematics, aptitude, reasoning and logical thinking.

The students learnt the ways to face the interviews.

Vice-chancellor, MGM University Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dr GYPCCSIT principal Dr Prapti Deshmukh, MGM journalism college principal Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr Satish Sankay, Dr Bharat Naiknawre and Pooja Vaidya were present at the valedictory programme.

Dr Vijay Kale, Dr Sarika Shelke, Rita Patil, Nirupama Patodkar, Akshay Deshpande, Somnath Suradkar and others worked for the success.