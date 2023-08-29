Software developer duped of Rs 16L in trading

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A software developer with a reputed company fell prey to the trap of trading and was cheated of Rs 16.66 lakh on assurance of good returns within a short period of time.

It so happened that 27-year-old Sanket Joshi (Vishwabharati Colony) works as a software developer for TCS company. On August 18 evening, he came across an advertisement on Telegram claiming double returns on the investment amount. The advertisement mentioned earning profit between Rs 1500 and Rs 2500 daily. Sanket contacted the cell phone number mentioned in the advertisement. The accused added him in one group of Telegram. To win trust, the accused also paid a profit of Rs 450 against three free tasks. Later on, Sanket invested Rs 2.94 lakh and the accused gave him a return of Rs 10,000 promptly. Trusting the accused, Sanket then borrowed money from his father and friends and made an investment of Rs 16.66 lakh. However, the accused transferred the amount in 26 different bank accounts and duped him.

The police inspector (Economic Offence Wing) Sambhaji Pawar said, “The citizens are losing money in greed of earning good interest in a short time and returns. Such incidents are growing in the city. I appeal to the citizens not to fall prey to such incidents. Before making an investment, the investors should verify the whereabouts and facts of the agency, organisation or the company.”

Box

Four scams of similar type have taken place in the past one month.

-A manager from a reputed local pharma company cheated his subordinates for

Rs 25 lakh. City Chowk police station has registered the offence.

-A big bar-owner from Railway Station was cheated of Rs 30 lakh by his relatives. Vedantnagar police are investigating the case.

-A woman running a saloon in N-5 Cidco and eight others were cheated of Rs 55 lakh. They were also assured of double returns in a short period.