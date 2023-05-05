Soham Mogal of APS excels in Sainik School exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Soham Mogal, a student of Bharatiya Gramin Punarachna Sanstha's Aurangabad Public School, qualified All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2023. The National Testing Agency conducted the examination at all India level for admission to Class-VI and Class-IX in 33 Sainik Schools and 18 newly-approved Sainik Schools. Soham secured admission in Vedvyasa Sainik School, Kerala. However, he and his father Dagdu Mogal chose to continue his education in the APS owing to quality education here, said joint secretary of BGPS Aman Jadhav and principal Chandrakala Sharma.