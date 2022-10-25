Solar eclipse stops business in the city

Traffic slows down in the city: Astronomers delighted

Aurangabad:

Traffic was seen to slow down in Aurangabad as citizens avoided going out of their homes during the solar eclipse on Tuesday. Many commercial establishments in the city were also closed. Astronomers and sky gazers, on the other hand, were delighted to see the solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse started at 4.50 pm in Aurangabad. The eclipse continued till 6.09 pm. Many consider it inauspicious to go outside the home, buy anything and eat during the solar eclipse. The result was seen in the city. Evening traffic was affected. However, it was a treat for the sky gazers.

Business establishments closed

On the occasion of the Diwali festival, the markets were till Monday. Therefore, there is an atmosphere of satisfaction among traders. Like every year on the second day of Lakshmi Puja, the establishments were closed on Tuesday. The establishment was not closed due to the solar eclipse. Some small establishments were started. The establishments will open on the occasion of Padwa and Bhaiduj, said Vijay Jaiswal, former president, Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh.

Side effects of rays

The sun emits high intensity rays during the eclipse. Such rays are harmful and may affect health. Therefore, it is said that one should not go out of the house during the eclipse. Various things are also mentioned including not eating and not washing clothes, said Suresh Kedare Guruji, Astrologer.