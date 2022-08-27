Solar trees should be installed for energy generation

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

“Solar trees should be installed on the college campuses to generate energy as part of sustainability,” said Dr Satish Patil, the head of the Department of Environmental Science, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

He was speaking in a programme organised in Maulana Azad College on Saturday to celebrate ‘National Petroleum Day.’

Dr Satish Patil said that ‘solar trees’ is a structure incorporating solar energy technology on a single pillar, like a tree trunk. “Petroleum is a key part of 21st-century life, there is an immense need to protect and conserve our natural resources,” he added.

College Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui said that one should avoid food wastage as it contributes to methane gas.

Dr Ashfaque Khan conducted the proceedings. Dr J D Shaikh, Dr Shaikh Tarannun, and all the members of the Eco-Consciousness Committee were present. Dr Samreen Farooqui proposed a vote of thanks.