Some PG examinees don’t get hall tickets on times

Aurangabad: The students of some postgraduate colleges did not get hall tickets on time within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada for the examinations on Thursday.

The winter session PG examinations began at 110 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts today. The examinees of some of the colleges did not get hall tickets on time for the morning session examinations, so, they were confused about the centres. The examination centres were asked to allow students to take the papers on the first day without a hall ticket. The university is holding the examinations in two sessions. The morning session is from 10 am to 1 pm while the afternoon session is conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm. The centres made separate sitting arrangements for these students as per the instruction of the university.

Bamu officers said that many of the students submitted the examination application form with a delay. They said that this has delayed the process of sitting arrangements and hall ticket preparations.

A total of 16,913 candidates have registered for the examinations from the four districts. The highest number of examinees are from Science faculty (9,802), Humanities and Social Sciences (3,825 candidates) and Commerce (3,286 examinees). A total of 10 flying squads were set up to put a check on the malpractice in the examinations.