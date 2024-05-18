Son turns out to be killer of father

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 22-year-old youth turned out to be accused of killing his father over a trivial issue. The accused has been identified as Haider Hussain. According to details, Imtiaz Hussain used to live with wife Irfana, two sons and daughters in Bhoiwada. He used to work in a garage while his son Haider was a labourer. Imtiaz and his wife had constant quarrels. When Haider went on May 3, he saw his father beating up his mother with black and blue.

Angry over this, he tried to pull his father aside. But, Imtiaz asked him not to interfere in the quarrel and pushed him away. Pushing his mother away, Haider attacked Imtiaz with a knife. The seriously injured man was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Woman hides truth due to words given to deceased

Irfana claimed that after the beating, Imtiaz told doctors that he had fallen from the roof and sustained injuries. She said that his husband had taken words from her not to disclose the name of their son as it would affect their daughters' marriage and family life on his arrest.

“Whenever doctors asked me the reason for injuries, my husband (Imtiaz) used to instruct me to not disclose anything. So, I kept mum. Haider too had threatened me over disclosing the actual thing,” she said. Imtiaz succumbed to injuries on May 10. A case of accident death was registered in a preliminary investigation.

According to doctors, the post-mortem report showed that Imtiaz had deep injuries due to an attack with a sharp weapon. Senior police inspector Sunil Mane, Pavan Choudhary along with PSI Vikas Khate launched a probe. After frequent grilling, Irfana confessed that Haider murdered his father. With the support of relatives, she lodged a complaint with the police against the son after seven days of crime. Police launched a search and arrested him on Friday.