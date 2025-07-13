Soygaon farmer ends life over Rs 6 lakh debt

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Crushed under a Rs 6 lakh debt and back-to-back crop failures, a 28-year-old farmer from Bahulkheda village in Soygaon tehsil died by suicide late Saturday night. Suresh Arjun Patil consumed poison around 11 pm, unable to bear the mounting financial pressure.

Suresh owned farmland in Survey Nos. 80 and 82 and had borrowed from both banks and private lenders. Poor yield during the last Kharif and Rabi seasons, coupled with stunted maize and cotton crops this year, worsened his distress. With no clarity on the government's loan waiver, he had been visibly stressed in recent days. He was rushed to Pachora Rural Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. His funeral was held Sunday morning. He is survived by his parents, wife, two brothers, and two young children.