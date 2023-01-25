SP Kalwaniya gets President medal for killing 5 Naxalites

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The President’s police medal for gallantry will be conferred on the Aurangabad rural police SP Manish Kalwaniya for his exceptional service in curbing the Naxalites menace while leading the C-60 commandos squad in the remote areas of Gadchiroli district. Kalwaniya in a prolonged battle with the Naxalites that continued for eight to nine hours killed five Naxalites and one was nabbed alive. The medal was announced on Wednesday. Earlier, the union home ministry’s ‘Antarik Suraksha Seva’ medal was announced for him.

He worked as the additional SP in Gadchiroli between September 2019 and 2021. On March 29, 2021, around 90 Naxalites were hiding in the forest of Khobramedaha in the northern part of the Gadchiroli district. They had prepared to attack the C-60 commando squad which had launched a search operation in this area. They started firing on the squad led by Kalwaniya. The squad retaliated against the Naxal attack. The fight continued for around 9 hours, during which five Naxalites were killed, one arrested and the rest fled. The police seized arms and ammunition in large quantities. Three commandos were injured. Kalwaniya during this difficult time kept the morale of the squad high. The president’s police medal for gallantry has been declared for his excellent work in Gadchiroli. The search operation was implemented for three days around 80 kilometers inside the deep jungle.

Kalwaniya received PMG earlier

SP Manish Kalwaniya received his first President police medal for gallantry on August 14, 2022. He received the medal for executing action against the fatalities in the Naxalite areas of Pipagadh, Korchi Dalam, and Platun 15 jungle near Kisneli village on October 18, 2020. Now, he has received the second gallantry award.