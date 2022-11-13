Spares of mobile tower worth Rs 34.5L stolen

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Some unidentified thieves stole spares of a mobile tower worth Rs 34.5 lakh in Waluj industrial industrial area. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station on the directives given by the court.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd erects and maintain mobile phone towers in Maharashtra and Goa. The company has been registered with the tale-communication department of the union government. The company has erected a tower on the land owned by Arvind Nyayadhish in Waluj industrial area and an agreement in this connection has been done between him and the company in 2009. Accordingly, the company will pay Rs 9,000 as monthly rent to the owner of the land and the responsibility of its maintenance was given to various other persons. However, the tower was defunct on February 8, 2018. On July 31, 2019, the company inspected the tower as the tenure of the agreement came to an end.

The officer of the company Amar Abbukumar Lahot on May 27, 2021 visited and inspected the tower. He found that the costly equipment including SC, cable, battery backup, diesel generator and others of the tower were missing.

The company then lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station but the police did not register any case. Hence, the company approached the judicial magistrate (first class) Aurangabad. The court then directed the Waluj MIDC police to register a case. Head constable Ram Tandale is further investigating the case.