‘Sparking’ in new Shivai E-Bus Incident occurred 72 km after leaving city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A newly inducted Shivai e-bus experienced sparking in its battery wiring, leading to a breakdown. Passengers were later shifted to another bus to continue their journey.

The central bus stand has received 13 Shivai e-buses, which are operated on the Pune route with private drivers through a contracted company. On Sunday morning, one such bus departed from the central stand. About 72 km from the city, around noon, passengers reported a burning smell inside the bus. The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and asked passengers to disembark.

A preliminary inspection revealed that some battery wires had burned. The stranded passengers were promptly accommodated in another bus. Sources said a detailed technical inspection report would be submitted soon, though company officials declined to comment on the matter.

Alternative bus for passengers

“After sparking in the battery wiring, an immediate replacement bus was arranged for passenger convenience.”

– Ajay Patil, Depot Manager, Central Bus Stand