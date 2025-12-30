Sparkling Christmas cheer at Sapling School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students, teachers, and staff of Sapling School, Vedantnagar celebrated Christmas in a grand style. The school transformed into a winter wonderland, with decorations, lights, and a towering Christmas tree. The tiny tots of Pre-Nursery to Class II dressed as angels, Santa Clauses, and elves spread joy and cheer. Principal Rajeev Gupta highlighted the importance of Christmas, emphasizing values like love, kindness, and sharing. Teachers shared interesting facts about Christmas traditions. The students' performances, including carols, dances, and skits left the audience in splits and applause.