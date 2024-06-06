Special hearing on PIL relating to water supply scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice R M Joshi will be conducting a special hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL) and civil applications filed relating to the city's water supply project on Friday (June 7) at 11 AM.

The Bench had expressed the expectation that crucial works of the project should be completed before the monsoon during their on-site inspection. Following this, the contractor company had once again assured the prompt completion of the works. Against this backdrop, the citizens of the city are eagerly awaiting Thursday's hearing.

It so happened that, on May 2, information about the delayed works of the new water supply scheme, which is vital for the city, was presented to the Bench by a committee constituted by the High Court. Subsequently, on May 14, during the summer vacation, the Justices conducted an on-site inspection of the progress of the work between Nakshtrawadi and Jayakwadi.

During the inspection, the Justices instructed that all works should be completed before the monsoon and warned the contractor company of potential actions in case of delays. Despite the ongoing summer vacation, a special hearing on the water petitions will be held on June 7 with the permission of the Chief Justice, emphasizing the urgency of resolving the city's water issues.