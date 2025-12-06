Special lecture held at MGM on Mahaparinirvan Din

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Centre for Buddhist Studies and the Women and Gender Studies Department of MGM University jointly organised a special lecture by senior social worker and Ambedkarite thinker Dr Prakash Shirsat on “Dhamma in the Perspective of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar” on Saturday on Mahaparinirvan Din.

The tributes were paid by offering garlands to the portrait of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dean Dr John Chelladurai, Director Dr K P Singh and others were present.

Dr Prakash Shirsat said that for understanding Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s perspective on Buddha and Dhamma, it is essential to study his two books-- ‘Revolution and Counter-Revolution’ and ‘Buddha and Karl Marx.’

He said that any philosophy helps a person live an easier and more straightforward life; hence, Dhamma is nothing but a way of living life through moral conduct. Dr Rihana Sayad conducted the proceedings and Dr Maruti Gaikwad proposed the vote of thanks.