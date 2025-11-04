Special prog at MGM today on Marathi Rangbhumi Din

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Music and Dramatics of MGM University will organise a special programme at Rukmini Auditorium, 11 am, November 5, as part of the celebration of Marathi Rangbhumi Din.

Veteran heater artist Prof. Mohan Phule will be present as the special guest while University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Deans Dr John Chelladurai and Dr Rekha Shelke, a one-act play ‘Vivar’ written by Irfan Mujawar, will be presented in the programme. Anagha Pandey and Pranitha Autade are playing roles in the play.

This special programme is open to all. Head of the Department Dr Raju Sonawane and others have appealed to drama lovers to attend the event in large numbers.