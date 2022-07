Special train for Pandharpur on July 9

Aurangabad, July 1:

A special train will be operated from Aurangabad to Pandharpur on July 9 for the devotees going to pay obeisance to Lord Vitthala on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

The Aurangabad - Pandharpur - Aurangabad train No. 7515 will start from Aurangabad station on July 9 at 9.40 pm and will reach Pandharpur on July 10 at 11.30 am.

The train will return from Pandharpur (7516) on July 10 at 11 pm and will reach Aurangabad on July 11 at 12.20 pm. This train will have 17 bogies with second class sleeper and general.