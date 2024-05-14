Spectacular performance of JISA-Maliwada students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Jain International School Aurangabad (JISA)- Maliwada achieved spectacular success in CBSE XII and X standard results.

Some of the toppers of the XII standard are Shravanee Kulkarni (97 per cent), Avanti Deshmukh, Idhaa Narwadkar and Vyankatesh Thote (96.60 each), Sakshi Kangane (96.00), Sanchi Rathi and (95).

In class 10th, Arnav Chhajed secured first rank with 98.20 per cent followed by Shrihari's second rank with 97.60 per cent and Tarni Mugadia is on third rank with 97.40 per cent.

Managing Directors of the Institute Jitendraji Chhajed, Abhijitji Chhajed, Principal K Prashantha Kumar, and CEO Jitendra Boonlia congratulated the successful students.