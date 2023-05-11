Speeding car crushes salesman

Lokmat News Network

A salesman fell from his motorcycle and a speeding car coming behind crushed him to death near Shendra village on Jalna Road in the wee hours on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sushil Shivprasad Laddha (42, Narhari Complex, Bajrang Chowk, Cidco N-6). A case has been registered with the Chikalthana police station.

Police said Sushil Laddha works as a salesman in a private company. On Wednesday, he had gone to Jalna for some work. He was returning to the city after completing his work on his motorcycle. He lost control and fell on the road and a speeding car coming from behind crushed him at around 3.30 am. The nearby residents rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital, where he died at around 5 am. API Sudam Shirsath and ASI K S Kalwane are further investigating the case. Laddha was the only earning person in the family. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.