Speeding car hits vegetable carts, two women seriously injured

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding car overturned two vegetable carts, seriously injuring two women. The accident occurred around 12.30 pm on Sunday on the road near Mehrasingh Naik College in the Shivajinagar area. The incident has been registered at Pundliknagar police station, and the police have taken the car and its driver into custody.

The victims, Sumanbai Hiwale (58) and Banubi Sayyed (57), both residents of Bharatnagar, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police inspector Ashok Bhandare said. According to police, vegetable carts are usually lined up on both sides of the road near Mehrasingh Naik College. On December 4, in the morning, vendors were selling vegetables when a speeding car (MH-04-GE-1441) approached from Bhuyari Marg. As the driver turned toward the college, a rickshaw appeared from the opposite side, and he lost control of the car. The car first hit Banubi Sayyed’s cart. She was sitting beside the cart, and the collision caused severe impact. The car did not stop there and then struck Sumanbai Hiwale’s cart, sending it flying. Both women were seriously injured, and the vegetables from the carts were scattered across the road.

-------------

Driver apprehended by citizens

After the accident, the car stopped, and the driver was surrounded by vendors and other citizens. At the same time, Pundliknagar police sub-inspector Sunil Mhaskey arrived at the scene. The injured were sent to the hospital, and the driver was taken into police custody. The car was also seized and brought to the station.

(Photo will be included if available)