Speeding rickshaw catches fire on Jalna Road

Aurangabad

An auto-rickshaw (MH20 EF 1142) going from Cidco Bus Stand towards Seven Hills suddenly caught fire opposite High Court on Wednesday at around 12 noon. The driver showing alertness stopped the rickshaw along the road. Meanwhile, the flames engulfed the entire rickshaw. The fire tender rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire but the rickshaw had reduced to ashes until then. People gathered in large numbers to see the fire.

According to the details, driver Numan Baig Saber Baig (Baijipura) was going home for lunch after leaving the passengers at High Court stop. Near the judges quarters, he saw smoke coming out of the battery below his seat. He stopped his rickshaw along the road and the entire rickshaw caught fire all of a sudden. Fortunately, no losses of lives were reported in the incident.