Speeding truck runs over motorcyclist; youth killed on the spot

Chhatrapati Sambhjainagar;

A 27-year-old youth was killed on the spot after his motorcycle was hit from behind by a speeding Eicher truck on Sunday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:45 pm on the Jalgaon–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway, a short distance from Sillod city.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Motheba Varade (27), a resident of Sarola village. Akshay was riding his motorcycle (MH-20-EV-6042) from Sillod towards his native village Sarola via the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon highway. Near Swastik Lawn, an Eicher truck (MH-20-EG-5584) coming at high speed from behind rammed into his two-wheeler, causing fatal injuries and killing him on the spot.

After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene along with the vehicle. On receiving information, Sillod Rural Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Sub-District Hospital in Sillod. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives. The last rites were performed late at night in Sarola village.

A case has been registered at the Sillod Rural Police Station, and further investigation is being carried out by head constable of police Sachin Kale.