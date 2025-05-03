Spend time with family in post-retirement life: VC Dr Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Every employee should spend time with his family after retirement,” said Dr Vijay Fulari, Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in a programme organised at Mahatma Phule Auditorium of Bamu recently to give farewell to four staff members recently. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and Incharge registrar Dr Ganesh Manjha were the chief guests on this occasion.

Deputy registrar Dilip Bharad, Desk Officer from Accounts Department Kakasaheb Kakade, Glass Blower of the Chemistry Department Nandkumar Khobragade and head Gardener S J Shukla who retired from the service were given a farewell at the ceremony.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari said the rate of retirement increased during the last few years, however, compared to that, there is no recruitment of employees.

He also said that all benefits including leave encashment on the day of retirement are being provided.

Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that the 'Pension Cell' should be started immediately.

Dilip Bharad, Kakasaheb Kakade-Pratibha Kakade, Nandkumar Khobragade-Manjushree Khobragade, S J Shukla-Surekha Shukla were honoured with mementoes and certificates.

Dr Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme while Sanjay Lamb proposed a vote of thanks.