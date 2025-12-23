Sports Day at Wise English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wise English School celebrated its annual Sports Day, recently. Various athletic events and exciting races were conducted, with students of Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow Houses competing. Points were awarded based on both academic performance and Sports Day achievements, with Blue House emerging as the overall winner. The winning captain and Wise Captain were honoured with the school trophy.

Chief guest Syed Ebtesam, guests of honour presented prizes to the winners. School director Syed Khurram Ali and principal Syeda Tanveer appreciated the efforts of the management, teaching, and non-teaching staff, and congratulated students.