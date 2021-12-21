Sports week in CTR

Aurangabad, Dec 21:

Sprots week was organised in CTR manufacturing industries in Chikalthana industrial estate recently on the occasion of the 57th anniversary of the company. Games including volleyball, carom, chess, tug of war, musical chairs and other outdoor games were organized during the week. Different teams from all the company units were formed and competed in different groups. All the staff and management department participated in this program with enthusiasm. Director Prajakta Kumar gave valuable guidance for the event. Company vice president Anil Kumar congratulated the winners and participants. Pranav Shankar, BK Sinha, RB Lad, SS Danekar, AK Verma, SD Borate, VR Kadam were chief guests. PP Kulkarni anchored the programme. DS Jain thanked all participants.