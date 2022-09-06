Spot admission round to be held for vacant PG seats on Sept 10

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

The Postgraduate Admissions Committee of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold the spot admission round for the vacant seats on September 10.

Nearly 4,000 candidates registered for the admissions. The departments on the city campus and Osmanabad sub-centre of the university have 68 courses in four faculties with 2,304 seats.

The Admission Committee conducted rounds at the main auditorium from September 1 to 5 to admit students. A total of 1083 seats were filled while 1221 remained vacant.

Head of the admission committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad said that the admissions rounds were conducted in three phases to hold the process smoothly.

He said that in the first phase students were admitted from out of State and universities quota on September 1.

“The vacant seats of this quota were merged in home university seats.

The round for Science and Technology was implemented on September 3. Nearly 70 per cent of seats were filled in this faculty,” he said.

Spot admission round on Sept 10

Dr Gaikwad said that the spot admissions round would be held on the campus on September 10 for the vacant seats of all the courses. The students should remain present with all the required documents.

Faculty-wise number of PG seats filled

He said that the round for three faculties Humanities, Commerce and Management Science and Interdisciplinary was held on Monday.

The faulty-wise number of students admitted is as follows;

Faculty name------------------- seat filled

--Science and Technology-700

-- Interdisciplinary Admission--- 146

--- Humanities Admissions 340

----Commerce Department Admission 33

Good response to some Depts

Some departments which received good response from students is as follows;

Dept name----total seats----filled seats

Chemistry---------70------------70

Computer Science (granted)---32-----32

Computer Science (non-granted)---08-----08

Information Technology-----32------32

Analytical Chemistry----17----------17

Sociology-------40----------40

MSW-------------60---------60

Organic Chemistry---24------21

Psychology---40------------35

Bio-Chemistry---22---------18