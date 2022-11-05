Spree Hospitality now in Aurangabad

Aurangabad:

The 'Spree Hospitality' has now established itself in the historic and industrial city Aurangabad. Spree Hospitality is known for its rapid growth in hotels, club houses and hospitality services. Spree has a total of 19 operational hotels, 11 club houses and 5 places of facility management across the country, Spree Hotel has been started in Aurangabad-Waluj, which has brought great convenience to tourists, entrepreneurs and hoteliers from all over the country and the state. The service facility which is available in 19 major cities of the country like Delhi, Bangalore, Manali, Jaipur, Chennai, Goa has now been made available in Aurangabad. Director Subhash Zambad, Sandesh Zambad, Vice President of Spree Sagar Khurana, General Manager Vishal Waghle have informed that this grand hotel will be convenient for everyone at Pandharpur on Aurangabad-Pune highway.