Squabbles in UBT Sena with 5 candidates annoucement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The squabbles started in Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) after finalising the names of potential candidates for the five Assembly Constituencies in the district two days ago. Four of these candidates were imported from other parties.

Because of this, there are squabbles in the UBT Sena. Aspirants, especially in Aurangabad Central and West constituencies, have started talking about rebellion. It will be a challenge for the UBT Sena to pacify them. Uddhav Sena is likely to field candidates from six of the nine Constituencies in the district.

The party has confirmed five names for the Assembly Constituencies of the district. They are Raju Shinde from Aurangabad West, Kishanchand Tanwani from Central, sitting MLA Uday Singh Rajput from Kannad, Dinesh Pardeshi from Vaijapur and Suresh Bankar from Sillod. The name of Paithan's Constituency has not been finalised yet.

When there was a vertical split in the Shiv Sena in July 2022, five MLAs from the district left the party. Since then, it was said that the office-bearers of the second line who are supporting the party would get an opportunity for the elections.

The party office-bearers in the second line started the work vigorously. Hoardings were put up in their constituencies as prospective MLAs. They were also given a word from time to time by the local leaders that the party would give them tickets. However, due to the announcement of the candidature of imported leaders, squabble has started in the Uddhav Sena.

Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and city chief Balasaheb Thorat were interested from Central. As soon as it was known that the party had fixed the candidature of Tanwani, their supporters met the Leader of the Opposition to the State Legislative Council and the Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve at Chikalthana Airport on Saturday night and warned to resign from the party.

Sources said that Balasaheb Gaikwad, an aspirant from the West Constituency, is also preparing to contest as an independent. It is being said that he has an offer from MNS as well.