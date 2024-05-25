Sr clerk booked for teasing lady bank manager

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A senior clerk was booked with City Chowk Police Station for allegedly harssing a female manager of an SBI branch located in the district collectorate.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon. The accused has been identified as Vithal Belkar. According to details, the female manager had to visit the office of the district collector regularly for various loan and legal cases.

The bank manager had gone to the office of Nayab tehsildar located on the second floor of the district collectorate on May 24 to seek an appointment with the district collector. Vithal met her and made an objectional comment.

The complainant ignored it. However, the accused sought her mobile number to get an appointment with the district collector. The woman was waiting at the same office. Vithal asked her again to share her mobile number.

He asked the manager to call him between 8.30 pm and 9 pm to talk. He also advised her that no work will remain pending.

Following this, the woman lodged a complaint with City Chowk Police Station in the evening.

On learning about case registration, he has disappeared. PSI Prashant Munde said that they launched a search for him.