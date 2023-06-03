SS English School records 100 pc result in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shri Swami Samarth English School, Shivaji Nagar, recorded 100 per cent results in the SSC examination. This was the fourth batch of SSC.

All students obtained 60 and above per cent marks. The toppers of the schools are as follows Vedant Nikam (93.40 pc), Parth Hiwale (92.80 pc), Shravani Wahule (91 pc), Revati Khosre (90.80 pc) and Shravani Acharya (90 pc).

School president Jyoti Dabhade, school director Rushikesh Dabhade, School Board Member Popat Alanjkar, Principal Meghna Vijayvargiya, and all teaching and non-teaching staff have congratulated the students for their great success.