SSC, B Ed& CTET qualified students in MCE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada College of Education (MCE)and Milestone and Sang-e-Meel magazine jointly felicitated merit holders of SSC and, B Ed, CTET qualified students, youths selected for teachers jobs in a programme held at seminar hall of Maulana Azad College recently.

The SSC passed students were honoured with Dr Rafiq Zakaria Memorial Award. B Ed girls students were felicitated with Padmashri Fatema Rafique Zakaria Memorial Award.

Incharge Principal of MCEDr Shaikh Imran Ramzan presided over the function while Principal of Maulana Azad College Dr Mazhar Farooqui was a special guest.

This year 40 students of Marathwada College of Education qualified CTET examination. Dr Shaikh Kashifa Anjum presented information about the college. Dr Shaikh Tehmina Naaz presented the objectives of the quarterly magazine Milestone and Sang-e-Meel. Dr Ansari Khurshid Ahmed conducted the proceedings of the programme while Kaneez Fatema proposed a vote of thanks.