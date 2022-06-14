SSC result date to be announced anytime

Aurangabad, June 14:

The wait of lakhs of SSC students for the result will end soon as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result date anytime.

It may be noted that the State Board conducted the 10th standard March-April 2022 sessions examinations between March 15 and April 4 in offline mode first after two years of Covid outbreak.

The School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the result of the 10th standard would be declared by June 20. There was a rumour on social media that the SSC result will be announced on June 15 considering the HSC result declaration on June 8.

However, the MSBSHSE has not confirmed the date of the result.

The Board officers said the schedule of the online declaration of the result would be announced any time in the next few days.

More than 1.85 lakh candidates took the examinations at 626 main centres and 1821 sub-centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli districts in the Aurangabad division.

14.50 L appeared in State

More than 14.50 lakh candidates appeared in the nine divisions of the State including Aurangabad, Latur, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.

99.63 pc passed last

The State Board promoted students to the next class on the basis of their internal performance evaluation in 2021. The examinations were cancelled because of Covid. The pass percentage of the last year was 99.63.