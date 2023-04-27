SSHS bid adieu to grade XII batch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones High School bid goodbye to the outgoing students of the batch of Grade 12 recently. The ceremony commenced by giving a warm welcome to Class XII students.

The principal addressed the gathering and acknowledged the students and wished them all the best. He inspired them to move ahead with a positive attitude in life and to convert their aspirations into inspirations. The teachers also came together in a warm gesture to say goodbye to Steppers and wished them good luck.

The students were honoured with awards in different categories. Shiven Kaurani was declared as Master Stepper while the Miss Stepper trophy was awarded to Miss Patanjali Maheshwari. The students of Grade XI enthralled the audience with melodious songs and exquisite dance moves. The emotional quotient of the ceremony was raised when Class XII students shared their journey in SSHS. The evening was a witness to the reminiscing of the nostalgic and treasured moments that the students spent together.