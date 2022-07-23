ST earns Rs 95 lakh from Pandharpur yatra

Aurangabad, July 23:

The Aurangabad division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has conducted 1,019 rounds of buses for Pandharpur yatra on Ashadhi Ekadashi. In all, 60,000 warkaris traveled by the buses earning the ST a revenue of Rs 95 lakh in a few days.

In 2018, the ST earned a revenue of 79.42 lakh from the Pandharpur yatra, while in 2019, a revenue of Rs 99.71 lakh was generated. The Pandharpur yatra was discontinued for two years due to corona. This year, the yatra received a huge response as devotees from all over the State traveled to Pandharpur earning a huge revenue to ST corporation, said divisional controller Arun Siya.