St. Lawrence High School students excel in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of St Lawrence High School excelled in the SSC examination with an overall passing per cent of 98.3. A total of 229 students secured distinction, 88 got first class and 29 secured second class.

A total of 65 students scored 90 per cent and above per cent.

Srushti Kadam stood first in the school with (97.80) followed by Shreeja Katruwar (second with 97.60), Mrudula Kulkarni and Honey Shah in third place (each 97.20 pc). Chinmayee Patil also found a place in the top five with 96.80 pc. Chairman Collins Albuquerque and Vice-chairperson Flavia Albuquerque have congratulated the students, parents and teachers on the excellent performance of the students.