St Lawrence High School students excel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of St Lawrence High School excelled in SSC result with an overall passing percentage of 98.93 %.

A total of 239 students secured distinction while 94 students got first class followed by 28 students in second class and 75 students (90% and above). The names of school toppers are Yash Shrishrimal-first (98%), Tanuja Deshmukh-second (97.20%), and Shreya Raikar-third (96.40 %).

Chairman of the school's education society, Collins Albuquerque and vice-chairperson–chairperson Flavia Albuquerque congratulated the students, their parents and the teachers for their excellent performance.