ST staff aggressive

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

The ST staff that is on strike demanding merger at the central bus stand has been taking an aggressive stance for the last two days. Attempts are being made to drive the bus out of the area where the staff sits for strike. This is being strongly opposed by the employees.

On Sunday, the staff parked their two-wheelers horizontally at the entrance near the strike tent. A day earlier, an attempt was made to drive out a Shivshahi bus from the same entrance on Saturday. However, the staff stood in front of the bus. So the bus had to be taken out through another entrance. For the last one and a half months, buses were plying through the same entrance. On Sunday, 81 buses made 270 round trips from the district.