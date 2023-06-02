St. Xaviers School students shine in SSC result
The students of St. Xaviers School shone in SSC results. The school secured 96.59% result. In all, 147 students appeared for the examination, of which 52 were in distinction, 54 in class first, 31 in class second and five students just passed. Principal Fr. Saujanya Almeida congratulated the students and staff on their success.