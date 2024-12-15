Stabbing over minor dispute in Al Hilal colony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor dispute escalated into violence when three individuals stabbed two brothers and injured a woman and a child with a knife in all residents of Al Hilal Colony on Friday around 9 pm.

The accused have been identified as Saif, Abu Zar, and Riyaz. The incident occurred when Wasim Khan(all resident of Al Hilal Colony, Lane No. 1) confronted the accused, questioning why they were loitering near his house at night. This led to an argument. Abuzar stabbed Wasim's brother. When Wasim tried to intervene, Saif stabbed him in the abdomen. Riyaz also attacked them with a knife and verbally abused them. The accused then stabbed Wasim's sister-in-law and nephew before fleeing. Begumpura Police have filed an attempted murder case against the three accused.

Stabbing over Misunderstanding

In another incident, Syed Riyaz (all resident of Jalal Colony) was standing with a friend when Zaki Haroon Khan, Haroon Khan, Parveen Khan and Wasim Khan (all residents of Al Hilal Colony) were fighting with someone else. Mistaking Riyaz for being involved, Zaki tried to stab him in the abdomen. Riyaz grabbed the knife, injuring his hands. Zaki then stabbed him on the back. The other accused verbally abused and assaulted him. Begumpura Police have registered a case in this matter.